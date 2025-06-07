Airport Day: Imagine a Future in Aviation hosted at Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara airport hosted airport day with the theme "Imagine a Future in Aviation" to inspire students and offer mentorship in the aviation and aerospace world.

Students were able to apply for scholarships at the event and talk to pilots and air traffic controllers.

There were also fly overs for attendees to watch.

This years special guest was pilot and author Tracey Curtis-Taylor who shared some of her stories flying in a Boeing Stearman Biplane and shared her hope for future women aviators.

"It's really an outreach event to inspire young people, particularly young women into the aviation industry," said pilot and author, Tracey Curtis-Taylor. "We're still hugely underrepresented and there's still only something like 5 percent commercial pilots that are women and it's the same in aviation and aerospace, we need women to get on board with this. To come to Santa Barbara and to be part of this is just a fantastic privilege, really."

The event also featured classic and exotic cars, recognizing the automotive heritage and innovation.