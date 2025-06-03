Skip to Content
Ventura County woman arrested in Ojai for fraud worth over $750,000 of Carpinteria business

today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:02 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Angela Elizabeth Phillips for fraud and embezzlement worth over $750,000.

SBCSO detectives learned the 53-year-old woman worked for an organic food supplement business at the 500-block of Maple Avenue and built up $48,000 in credit card fraud while embezzling $705,000 more over a four-year period.

SBCSO detectives helped arrest the Phillips alongside Ventura County Sheriff's Office detectives Tuesday at the 11000 block of N. Ventura Ave. in Ojai.

SBCSO deputies found out that Phillips had previous similar cases and booked her at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for the following felonies:

  • embezzlement
  • aggravated white collar fraud
  • false impersonation

Phillips is currently being held on $800,000 bail, according to the SBCSO.

