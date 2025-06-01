Three injured in two-car crash north of Nojoqui Summit on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two-car crash injured three people on Highway 101 north of Nojoqui Summit just past noon on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An elderly woman and an elderly man in the first car had minor to moderate injuries before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ground ambulance, according to the SBCFD.

The woman in the second car had minor injuries and a second ambulance took her to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital as the only person in her car detailed the SBCFD.

One car went 10 to 20 feet off the side of the highway but neither car required extrication. None of the patients required extrication either, according to the SBCFD.

One lane of the 101 was temporarily closed and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.