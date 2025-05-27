Alexander Hajda powers Dos Pueblos into CIF-SS D4 championship game

GOLETA, Calif. - Alexander Hajda keeps hitting home runs and Dos Pueblos High School keeps winning playoff games.

Hajda blasted a 3-run first inning home run and added a 2-run double in the fifth inning as the Chargers beat Thousand Oaks 7-1 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinal game.

(The senior Hajda is greeted at home plate after a 3-run home run. Entenza Design).

DP will play Ganesha of Pomona in this weekend's championship game. The CIF-SS will announce when and where that game will be played shortly.

Hajda has hit three home runs in four playoff games, the last two have come in the first inning at home.

Seth Tedeschi has started on the mound in every playoff game and the senior worked 4 2/3 innings allowing just an unearned run to the Lancers.

(Senior reliever Derek Brunet works out of a 5th inning jam. Entenza Design).

With the score 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, senior catcher Zach Gesswein delivered a run-scoring single to left and Hajda followed with a line drive double to left to boost the Chargers lead to 6-1.

Dos Pueblos finished fourth in the competitive Channel League and they have caught fire in the postseason winning their last two games by a combined 18-2.

They face a Ganesha team that is riding a 19-game win streak.