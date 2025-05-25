2nd annual Anime Wonder convention held at Ventura County fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif. - The 2nd annual Anime Wonder convention filled the Ventura county fairgrounds this weekend. Convention-goers played video games, bought manga and attended panels. And plenty participated in cosplay and took photos.

"We usually cater to family friendly, so we have a bunch of voice actors, a bunch of panels, a bunch of video games and things like that," said convention producer, Xavier Sanchez. "And we want to bring the anime community and the cosplay community together to give a fun filled experience."

Andrea Gomez, Cosplaying as fluttershy from My little Pony

"It's really cool to see an event like this so locally, especially in Ventura cause the closest ones usually that we have are in Anaheim or LA," said Andrea Gomez, who was cosplaying as Fluttershy from My Little Pony. "So it's really nice to not take an hour long drive to get to somewhere cool and a little nerdy and stuff like that."

The convention produces plans to make it bigger and better each year.