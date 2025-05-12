Ryann Neushul wins fourth NCAA National Championship as Stanford beats USC

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana. - Ryann Neushul ends her collegiate water polo career at Stanford University as the Cardinal only 4-time national champion.

Top-ranked Stanford beat #3 USC 11-7 to win the program's 10th overall national title.

The 2018 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Neushul won her first national championship at Stanford in 2019 as a freshman.

She trained on the U.S. National Team for the next two seasons and did not compete in the college seasons.

She returned to Palo Alto to help Stanford win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Ryann took the college season off in 2024 as she played in the 2024 Olympics.

She scored a goal in Sunday's win over the Trojans and was named First Team All-Tournament.

Her older sisters Kiley and Jamie each won 3 national titles at Stanford.

Ryann was one of many players with local ties to play in Sunday's title game.

San Marcos alums Makenna Stretz and Reagan McEachen are on Stanford while San Marcos alums Ava Stryker and Madison Haaland-Ford play for USC. Stryker scored a goal for USC.