Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ryann Neushul wins fourth NCAA National Championship as Stanford beats USC

Stanford-women's-water-polo
NCAA
Ryann Neushul scored a goal in the championship win
By
Published 11:26 am

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana. - Ryann Neushul ends her collegiate water polo career at Stanford University as the Cardinal only 4-time national champion.

Top-ranked Stanford beat #3 USC 11-7 to win the program's 10th overall national title.

The 2018 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Neushul won her first national championship at Stanford in 2019 as a freshman.

She trained on the U.S. National Team for the next two seasons and did not compete in the college seasons.

She returned to Palo Alto to help Stanford win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Ryann took the college season off in 2024 as she played in the 2024 Olympics.

She scored a goal in Sunday's win over the Trojans and was named First Team All-Tournament.

Her older sisters Kiley and Jamie each won 3 national titles at Stanford.

Ryann was one of many players with local ties to play in Sunday's title game.

San Marcos alums Makenna Stretz and Reagan McEachen are on Stanford while San Marcos alums Ava Stryker and Madison Haaland-Ford play for USC. Stryker scored a goal for USC.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Stanford Cardinal water polo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content