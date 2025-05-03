Central Coast celebrates Free Comic Book Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. It's the annual nation wide Free Comic Book Day.



“Free comic day is by far our biggest day of the year, we get about a thousand people in the door," said Metro Entertainment store owner in Santa Barbara Bob Ficarra. "It’s a great community event we love giving away free stuff, we love seeing the kids get big piles of comics and walking away with big smiles on their faces.

For years, the comic shops take part in giving away free books the first Saturday of May.



“I tell all kinds of people, I’ve told multiple people and even in other states or cities I say it’s a national thing," said shopper, Santiago Williams.

And Saturday the Central Coast went to their local comic book store to shop and collect free books.

“We are giving away so much great brand new reading material and art to the community, they get to jump into comics for the first time ever," said Carla Hoffman, who was handing our free comic books at Metro Entertainment. "We have a lot of kids this is their first comic so this is really exciting for them. We are part of a community here, very important geeky community that covers games, it covers toys, it covers t-shirts, comic books, graphic novels, the whole works so we want to make sure everyone is welcomed as possible.”

The owner of the store says the community has been very supportive despite the recent robbery.

Days ago the store on Anapamu street was robbed for the second time in the last four months.



“The robbery had a big effect on our business for the month in terms of loss and expenses paying for new windows and things like that, but if anything the community rallies around us and comes to support us even more," said Ficarra.

The community sure did show up to support and shop, whether it be groups of friends or families joining together.

“I love to see kids reading, I love to see kids getting into comics, I love to see kids imaginations grow." said Hoffman.