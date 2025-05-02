Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed comes to Oxnard to raise money for kids

OXNARD, Calif. - Andre Reed is not catching touchdown passes anymore but he is still scoring big by giving back to kids.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver was the keynote speaker at the Great Future for Kids Breakfast at Heritage Square in Oxnard.

He spoke to Boys & Girls Club supporters with a goal of raising $150,000 for the clubs in Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

Reed was a Boys & Girls Club member growing up in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"The Boys & Girls Club cared about my future and we just got to get the kids to move forward and keep going in a positive direction," said Reed.

The 7-time Pro Bowl receiver helped the Buffalo Bills reach the Super Bowl 4 straight years in the 1990's although his team never won the big game.

"I lost four Super Bowl games in a row but I am still standing," began Reed. "There's a lot of guys who hadn't played in one and say I wish I had played in one and you guys went to four, yeah we didn't win but that's life."

Reed played 16 seasons in the NFL, all but one of them with Buffalo. He currently ranks 18th in all-time touchdown receptions with 87.

Andre Reed lives in San Diego now and puts reading rooms in clubs.