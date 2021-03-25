Tipline Investigation: Couple claims a text message set off a two-year immigration fight

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When most people think about immigration, they think about what's happening at the U.S.- Mexico border. But, even some people who are trying to enter the country legally are running into a bureaucratic wall.

The last two years have been a nightmare for Dave and Daniela Henrey. They're married, but he lives in the Santa Ynez Valley and she lives outside Bogota, Columbia.

"I was at the airport to pickup my then girlfriend, Daniela. I was there to pick her up at LAX at 5:30. I waited and waited and watched all the people get off the plane. She never got off the plane," said Dave Henrey.

That happened in February, 2019. Daniela seemed to just vanish. Airline employees, TSA officials, no one knew anything, at least that's what they told Dave Henrey at first. Finally, almost six hours later an airline worker spoke up.

"They told me they are not allowed to tell me this, but, she's been put on an airplane back to Columbia the following day," said Dave Henrey.

He went home to pack and fly to Columbia still oblivious to what was happening.

"So, finally at 3:30 in the morning I get the call. It's from her, she's crying. The call lasts about ten seconds and I couldn't get any information from her because she's hysterical, crying. Then the agent came on the phone and said time is up," said Dave Henrey.

Daniela was being detained by U.S. Customs Agents at LAX. Dave said it wasn't until he notified the Columbian Embassy in L.A. the next day that Daniela was allowed to make another phone call to him and explain what happened.

"So, I was at the counter and they say, like 'give me your phone' and I was like, 'Okay, so have my phone," said Daniela Henrey during a Zoom call from her home in Columbia.

Daniela said the customs agents searched her phone, including all text messages for the words 'love' and 'work.'

"We can't say that you're gonna stay here for love, we're just gonna say that you were working, that's why you're going back to your country." described Daniela Henrey.

Daniela said the agents used a text message she sent to a friend explaining how she's been working a lot as proof that she was working in the U.S. illegally. However, Daniela explained to the agents that she had been working in Australia, not the U.S.

"In this case, this officer with the little information he had was given the ability to remove her from the country for five years," said Dave Henrey.

Join us tonight at 6 & 11 pm on NewsChannel 3 for more on the Henrey's two year fight to get her Visa reinstated and allow Daniela to return to the U.S.