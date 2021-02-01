Electric bike share set takes off in Santa Barbara

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — BCycle, one of the nation’s largest and longest-standing bike-share companies, has launched in Santa Barbara.

In partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, the new system will bring electric bikes to the city designed to take riders further, faster, and with less effort than before.

BCycle is owned by Trek Bicycle, a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and cycling equipment.

“Santa Barbara is a special place and is an ideal community for electric assist bike sharing,” Trek Bicycle president John Burke said “I think the new system is going to make a very positive impact in the community from a health, congestion, and quality of life standpoint.”

After launching successful electric bike share programs in Madison, WI and Broward, FL, BCycle will bring electric bikes located at accompanying docking stations across the city providing greater mobility and accessibility to the city of Santa Barbara and the surrounding area to both residents and guests.

The availability of electric bikes will redefine mobility and open rideshare to an expanded range of new users who might not otherwise ride.

“We are thrilled to bring this leading innovation to beautiful Santa Barbara,” Santa Barbara BCycle general manager Jesse Rosenberg said. “Not only will this provide a great amenity to a great city, it will also serve as an affordable transportation option, taking residents to work and school.”

Monthly and annual memberships—which provide unlimited 30-minute rides—are available for purchase online or through the BCycle app.

Users can also purchase a pay-as-you-go pass for $7 for every 30 minutes.

