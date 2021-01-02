Outdoor gyms ready for New Year’s resolution rush

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ringing in the New Year results in ringing in new resolutions.

For many, that means exercising at a gym.

However, because of Southern California’s regional stay-at-home order, fitness facility are only allowed to operate outdoors.

“Mental health is tied to physical health,” Bond Fitness CEO Stephen Stowe said. “Moving your body and being around people in a safe environment is key.”

Space is limited at Bond Fitness, with only 18 people allowed in each class.

Brenda Del Toro sets an alarm each day in order to signup.

“Here it’s always full,” she said. “I expect to have the numbers stay about the same, probably even more.”

The fitness facility has altered its workouts, having members maintain the same weights and equipment to avoid physical contact.

“You’ve got your own pod,” Stowe explained. “You’ll walk in, take your mask off and then you can begin the workout.”

Over at F45 Training Santa Barbara, one member is looking forward to new faces joining her gym.

“I expect there to be more people working out,” Jess Fairchild said. “A lot of people have New Year’s resolutions and New Year’s goals.”

While rotating between workout stations, members must wear masks and sanitize the equipment.

“In terms of sanitizing, there’s an extra amount of time to wipe down the equipment and spray the equipment,” owner Tiago Magalhaes said.

Both owners shared their hopes and goals for the fitness industry in 2021.

“Getting back indoors is optimal for us,” Stowe said. “It’ll allow us to get back to doing what we do best.”

“Get my clients strong mentally, physically healthier and help them live longer,” Magalhaes concluded.

F45 Training Santa Barbara holds group fitness classes seven days a week. To register for a 7 free day trial, click here.

Bond Fitness offers up to nine classes each day of the week. To sign up for a slot, click here.