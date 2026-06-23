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Leonel Galindo Galindo pleads guilty to child molestation charges

Ventura County District Attorney's Office
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today at 6:33 pm
Published 6:53 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – Leonel Galindo Galindo, 37 from Santa Paula, pled guilty to child molestation charges after eight counts of felony lewd acts on a child.

Galindo also admitted the fact that he took advantage of a position of trust and confidence in his guilty plea, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Galindo molested two victims under the age of 14 multiple times between 2018 and 2020 and both victims knew him after the crimes took place in their homes, according to the VCDAO.

Investigation from the VCDAO led to Galindo's eventual arrest on May 29 of this year from the Sexual Assault Family Protection Unit.

Galindo remains in custody on $2.4 million bail and is expected to receive a 22 year sentence in state prison when scheduled for July 29.

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