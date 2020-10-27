Skip to Content
Old Town Market in Orcutt to shut down in less than two weeks

ORCUTT, Calif. - Old Orcutt's local grocery store since the late 1940s is closing its doors in less than two weeks.

Owner says customers are so devastated that some have stopped coming in.

So far 75 percent of all items have been sold.

KCOY NewsChannel 12 reached out to the developer who is planning to replace the store with a marijuana farm for a response.

Find out what the current owner of the market has to say as well as long-time customers on KCOY NewsChannel 12.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

