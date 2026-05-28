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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Medical response helicopter touches down at Libbon Elementary for Career Day

Image courtesy of Santa Maria-Bonita School District
By
today at 2:07 pm
Published 5:28 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – News Channel viewers noticed a medical response helicopter landing at a local elementary school that was part of career day Thursday morning.

Students and staff at Libbon Elementary gathered to watch the CSTAR helicopter land right on the school's recess field.

While watching the landing would have been cool enough to potentially inspire future medical aviators, students and staff were then able to climb aboard and see inside for themselves.

Other organizations also attended the event and shared what students could expect when joining the workforce.

Viewers understandably reached out to Your News Channel to find out why a medical response helicopter had landed at a local elementary school, including one viewer who sent the image below.

Luckily, the response was for the best of reasons shared the Santa Maria City Fire Department and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

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