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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two Taft resident taken into custody for burglarizing home in active evacuation zone

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:35 pm
Published 3:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Taft residents were arrested for burglary after breaking into a home under an evacuation order due to a nearby vegetation fire Thursday.

On May 21, around 8:18 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2100 block of Schaeffer Road outside of Cuyama stated a press release from the Santa Barbra County Sheriff's Office.

The home is within an active evacuation order issued in response to the Foothill Fire which sparked earlier this week.

Deputies responded to the scene alongside the California Highway Patrol and determined that two people had entered an attached garage at the home without permission detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A search of the property revealed that the suspects has removed copper wiring used to power the property owner's well added the local law enforcement agency.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies searching the area located and detained a 34-year-old woman from Taft before later locating and arresting the second suspect, a 39-year-old man from Taft.

Both Taft residents were found to be in possession of burglary tools and narcotics paraphernalia and were transported to the Northern Branch Jail where they were booked on multiple charges related to theft explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The local Sheriff's Office shared that deputies are maintaining an enhanced presence in evacuation areas during the fire response and will actively investigate any unauthorized activity in the restricted areas.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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