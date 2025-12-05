Santa Maria Kicks Off 2025’s Christmas Community Celebration Weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Christmas tree in downtown Santa Maria is being lit up this evening, anticipating several weekend holiday events.

Just a few minutes after 5:00pm, the Civic Center in downtown Santa Maria will ceremonially light the tree to kick off the festivities.

The annual event welcomes the community out for hot cocoa and sweets to observe the moment when the tree glows to life, usually accompanied by cheering.

Your News Channel will be LIVE at Santa Maria’s Christmas parade Saturday evening, and there are additional parades including in SLO county, Orcutt, as well as Solvang’s Julefest parade.

