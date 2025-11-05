City of Santa Maria Calling Mural Artists For Transit Center Project

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - All local artists are being called upon to submit their work for consideration in the Santa Maria Transit Center’s unique Mural Project.

As part of the city’s overall Public Art Master Plan, a large, blank wall at the Santa Maria Transit Center is the artist’s canvas, but you don’t need to be a painter, nor do you need to be a professional artist.

The only thing required is the ability to capture your art in a digital format.

City officials seek designs that reflect Santa Maria’s rich history and culture of wide-ranging diversity.

The winning design will be transferred into a high resolution vinyl overlay and hung on aluminum panels, to cover the wall.

All production and installation costs are provided by the City of Santa Maria, including a stipend to the winning artist.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department has a goal to install the mural by the end of this year "if feasible" so submissions are open for the next three weeks only.

To see all the details about the project, you can visit the City of Santa Maria’s website by clicking here.

