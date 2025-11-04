Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Guadalupe Approves Contract For Royal Theater Revitalization

Tom Brandeberry
By
Published 11:58 am

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) – Guadalupe’s historic Royal Theater is in for a royal makeover, which will get its start before this year comes to a close.

The building has stood for 85 years, having historically shown films that catered to both Japanese Americans and Hispanic Americans, as well as some mainstream content during the 1980s and 1990s.

After a remodel, it closed in 2001 and has been designated a National Historic Place, awaiting the city’s long-planned revitalization project.

Now in 2025, hands have been shaken and a contract has been signed with PreCon Industries, Inc.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for December 1st, beginning this vital restoration to a treasured community landmark.

Even with hiring of a contractor, the city is still running short on its budget by roughly $3 million.

A capital campaign will be launched in the coming days and weeks to fill in the budgetary gaps.

City leaders hope to be finished with the revitalization and ready to reopen its doors in the spring of 2027.

