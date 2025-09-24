Orcutt Neighbors and Santa Barbara County to Meet in Court Over Sinkhole Damages

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Extensive damage from a large sinkhole and debris flow was done in January of 2023 – three years later, residents’ suit against the county for damages will finally see its day in court this February.

Significant property damages to the homes in the Orcutt cul de sac, trauma during the incident, and the subsequent stress from paying for repairs themselves continue to fuel the neighbors most heavily affected.

These residents say the county told them to expect compensation for these damages at the time of the incident, but they have never received anything.

County representatives have placed their own cross complaint against the agricultural firm West Bay Company LLC, claiming West Bay’s hoop houses were the most direct causal link for the water basins to have filled.

While we have not received any updated comment from the county, the offices of Congressman Salud Carbajal announced that federal funding has been approved to compensate counties affected by these storms from the winter of 2023.

