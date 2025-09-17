Long-planned Orcutt senior center moves closer to getting built after county land purchase

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - The long-planned goal to build a new OASIS senior center in Orcutt has taken a major step with a purchase made this week by Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to approve purchasing 5.3 acres of land along Clark Avenue in Old Town Orcutt where the planned senior center will be built.

The purchase is part of an agreement Santa Barbara County made with OASIS (Orcutt Area Seniors In Service) to help build the senior center to also help facilitate the construction of a new Orcutt Library.

Along with the 5.3 acres of land which was donated to OASIS 10 years by local resident Steve LeBard, the non-profit organization has also been gifted 10 acres of land from local businessman Len Knight.

According to OASIS Board of Directors President Trevor Lauridsen, Santa Barbara County has agreed to purchase the adjoining 10 acres from OASIS in a similar deal approved this week.

Together, the two properties will total more than 15 acres and will become the future site of both the new senior center, new community library, as well as open space and walking trails.

In return for the two land purchases, Santa Barbara County will lease the land back to Oasis for a nominal fee.

OASIS will later use the money to help with the construction costs for the planned 14,000 square foot, two-story building.

Lauridsen estimates costs for the senior center will land between $3 million-to-$4 million.

He added OASIS is hoping to break ground on the project that has been ongoing for decade to hopefully take place sometime in 2026.