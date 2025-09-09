Skip to Content
Deputies on the scene of barricaded suspect on Ray Road west of Santa Maria Tuesday

today at 11:49 am
Published 1:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Deputies are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in the 400 block of Ray Road, west of Santa Maria Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is wanted for brandishing a machete and less than five people had to be evacuated as part of the standoff.

Nearby roadways remain open and there are no cascading impacts on the surrounding area added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

