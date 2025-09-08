Driver arrested for DUI after fatal two-vehicle collision at State Route 246 and Domingos Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The passenger of a Tesla Model S involved in a two-car collision on at the intersection of State Route 246 and Domingos Road west of Buellton Friday has died and the driver who sustained major injuries, a 46-year-old North Hills man, has been arrested for driving under the influence in connection with the fatal incident.

The driver of the other involved vehicle, a 57-year-old Lompoc man, was transported with minor injuries after the collision shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

On Sep. 5, 2025, just before 7 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Communications Center for the California Highway Patrol received a call about a crash at the intersection of State Route 246 and Domingos Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol Buellton Area (CHP) Monday.

A preliminary investigation by responding officers revealed that a 2012 Tesla Model S entered the intersection of Domingos Road off of State Route 246 when it was hit by a westbound Ford F-150 detailed the CHP.

The passenger of the Model S sustained fatal injuries due to the collision and was declared dead at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of the Tesla, a 46-year-old North Hills man, was transported by an ambulance with major injuries noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, it was determined that the driver of the Tesla was driving under the influence of alcohol and the identification of the passenger is pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP office at 805-691-6160.

"We grieve with the families affected by this tragic incident," said California Highway Patrol Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson. "Right now, our officers are working to ensure a comprehensive investigation is completed, and all appropriate criminal charges are explored."