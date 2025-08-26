Skip to Content
Buellton District 4 releases early balloting for empty city council seat

today at 9:09 pm
Published 9:21 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. – Buellton's fourth district released its early ballotting numbers for its empty District 4 city council seat Tuesday.

Out of 879 total votes through mail-in only, 397 of them were counted in Monday's early voting period, accounting for over 45% of the tally.

Carla Mead received 246 of 397 votes for a 62.12% share of the vote, Dave King received 150 of 397 votes for 37.88% of the voting share, while one other ballot of the 397 was left blank.

Both candidates are looking to fill the District 4 seat left by David Silva's election as mayor last November.

King served as Buellton's mayor for two years after retiring as a CHP officer and is running against Mead as the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society's board chairperson.

