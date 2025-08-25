Skip to Content
Special Municipal Election To Fill A Vacant City Council Seat In Buellton

Jarrod Zinn
By
New
today at 11:56 am
Published 12:03 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. - Retired California Highway Patrol officer Dave King used to be Buellton’s mayor.

In last November’s election, he was unseated by former Council Member for District 4 David Silva, who had been serving as Vice Mayor.

To fill that now-vacant seat, a special municipal election is being held by mail only to fill the District 4 City Council seat.

The two candidates are the former mayor, Dave King, and the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and Dog Adoption and Welfare Group’s Board chairperson, Carla Mead.

Local residents have already received their mail-in ballots, and the deadline to have them postmarked or dropped in a drop box is tomorrow by 8:00 p.m.

Results will be tabulated and posted to the city of Buellton’s website Tuesday evening shortly thereafter.

