Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table to kick off new school year with first weekly luncheon

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table will hold its first weekly awards luncheon of the new 2024-25 school year on Monday afternoon.

Created more than 30 years ago, the weekly luncheon is held each Monday during the academic year and is intended to honor and recognize the top prep and collegiate student-athletes from the Northern Santa Barbara County region.

Each week, different sports are featured during the program. On Monday, student-athletes from football, cross country, girls volleyball, girls golf and Allan Hancock College soccer attended the luncheon.

A group of student-athletes attend the event from each member school including: Santa Ynez High School, Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School, Righetti High School, St. Joseph High School, Santa Maria High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Orcutt Academy High School, Valley Christian Academy, and Allan Hancock College.

As lunch is being served, coaches and athletic directors from each school will speak and provide an update on the achievements and accomplishment of the teams and student-athletes that are in attendance.

At the conclusion, a Male Athlete of the Week and Female Athlete of the Week are named.

Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt has been the long-running traditional home of the Round Table and continues to be the primary host site each week.

However, beginning three years ago, Allan Hancock College now also serves as a host site, welcoming the Round Table on the final Monday of each month.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table will meet each Monday, except on holidays and vacation periods through May 4, 2026.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2026, the Round Table will holds its season-ending Hall of Fame and Scholarship Dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

During the event, the Round Table will induct new members into its Hall of Fame, as well as name the Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.