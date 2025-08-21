Fire-Engine-Loving Dog, Perses, Takes One Last Ride with Santa Barbara County Fire Station 32

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Fire Station 32 in Santa Ynez welcomed a very special visitor for what would be his final ride. Perses, a loyal dog with a lifelong love for fire engines, came to the station with his owner, Tyler, to say goodbye.

For years, Perses' ears would perk up and his tail would wag at the sound of a fire engine roaring to life. He was known for his trademark howl whenever sirens rang out. That was his way of celebrating the work of local firefighters.

This week, due to declining health, Perses was brought to Station 32 in Santa Ynez for one last visit. The crew at Station 32 made sure the moment was unforgettable.

Perses climbed into the back seat of a fire engine and, just as he always had, let out his signature howl as the sirens sounded. It was a sound that brought smiles, laughter and more than a few tears.

The visit wasn't just about the ride. Perses also took the time to say goodbye to the crew members, who have grown to know and love him over the years. For the firefighters, it was more than a routine day at the station. It was a heartfelt moment of connection, a reminder of the joy and companionship that animals bring into our lives.

Perses served as a reminder that we need dogs as much as they need us, as Perses left Station 32, his paw prints remained on the hearts of everyone who shared that special goodbye.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

