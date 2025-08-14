Guadalupe celebrates the opening of its long-planned new junior high school

GUADALUPE, Calif. - After several decades of planning, the City of Guadalupe finally has its long-planned brand new junior high school.

On Thursday, history was made when the first ever students walked onto the campus of Guadalupe Junior High School, marking the debut of the new school.

Class started just before 8:30 a.m. beginning a new era in the small city that now has its first-ever school that is designated specifically for middle school students, those who are in 7th and 8th grades.

The effort to build a third school campus to join Mary Buren Elementary School and Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School has been a goal the Guadalupe Union School District (GUSD) has been working on for about 30 years.

In January 2024, after gathering the necessary funding, groundbreaking took place on a 17.6 acre site located in the Pasadera housing community.

The new campus is located within the Pasadera community, the housing development located along Highway 166.

In addition to the junior high school, the campus also includes what will soon be the home of an entirely separate school on the far south end of the property.

GUSD will open its Early Learning Center (ELC) for three-year-olds and four-year-olds when construction is completed by the start of January 2026.