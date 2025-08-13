Law enforcement action underway on East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria Wednesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A law enforcement response is underway in the cul-de-sac of East Sunset Avenue off of Kensington Avenue in Santa Maria Wednesday.

Your News Channel is on the scene and can see multiple law enforcement vehicles and personnel, including a SWAT team, staging in the cul-de-sac as well as circling overhead.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the response is being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While the law enforcement action is near Tunnell Elementary, classes are not in session at this time.

This is an evolving incident and more information will be added to this article when it is available.