Santa Maria brothers arrested Sunday in connection with Saturday homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two Santa Maria brothers, 27-year-old Victoriano Lopez Feliciano and 32-year-old Gabriel Lopez Feliciano, were taken into custody Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday.

On Aug. 9, around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Main Street for a reported shooting in the area and arrived to find a woman with life-threatening injuries detailed a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Sunday, Aug. 10, around 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police detectives and deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office located and arrested a pair of brothers, Victoriano Lopez Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez Feliciano, both from Santa Maria, in connection with the homicide investigation in Taft in Western Kern County shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The brothers were taken into custody without incident added the Santa Maria Police Department.

One of the men, 27-year-old Victoriano Lopez Feliciano, was booked for murder and the other brother, 32-year-old Gabriel Lopez Feliciano, was booked on charges of being an accessory after the fact explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into this homicide is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Servin at 805-928-3781 ext. 1367.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.