First responders on the scene of barricaded suspect on Muirfield Court in Santa Maria Friday

today at 3:41 pm
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Muirfield Court in Santa Maria Friday.

According to Santa Maria Police, firefighters and California Highway Patrol have joined its officers at the scene for a barricaded suspect.

The image below, courtesy of Your News Channel's tipline, shows law enforcement, including an armored personnel carrier, stationed outside of the cul-de-sac Friday.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

