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Santa Barbara - South County

Mother’s Day Campaign & Diaper Drive

Mothers' Helpers, Goleta
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Published 3:48 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the best ways to support new parents -- aside from wishing them more sleep -- is a gift of packaged diapers.

A number of local schools, businesses and all fire stations in Montecito are taking part in a month-long diaper drive across Santa Barbara County.

Mother's Helpers, a nonprofit based in Goleta, is behind the effort that runs well past this year's Mother's Day holiday.

This comes as the cost of living continues to rise; many families are struggling to afford basic essentials.

According to Michelle Erickson, Executive Director of Mother's Helpers, diapers for infants and toddlers alone can cost up to $100 a month -- per child.

"Diapers are a basic need, but for many families, they're a constant source of stress," said Erickson. "This drive is about showing parents they're not alone -- and giving babies the strong, healthy start they deserve."

You'll find the list of diaper collection sites below:

Santa Barbara

Goleta

Montecito

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Beth Farnsworth

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