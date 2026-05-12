Google AI Pop-Up at UCSB Highlights Growing Role of AI in Education

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—With final projects and exams looming, UC Santa Barbara students are turning to artificial intelligence to succeed.

It has sparked a debate about how far the technology should go in the classroom.

Google recently hosted an AI study pop-up on campus, introducing students to tools powered by Google’s Gemini platform. Representatives demonstrated how students can upload PDFs, class notes, and even whiteboard photos into one AI-powered workspace designed to help organize information and simplify studying.

“We want to show up as a helpful guide for students, not as a replacement for learning,” said Google Product Marketing Manager Tammy Tran.

The tools can also walk students through math and science problems step-by-step or generate audio summaries students can listen to between classes.

Some students welcomed the technology as a way to improve efficiency and reduce stress.

“I think AI is good for everything,” said UCSB first-year student Sam Rison. “I don't think you should put a limit on what you can use it for.”

Others expressed caution, pointing to concerns about accuracy and overreliance on AI-generated answers.

“I’ve definitely used it for economics work or math work, and it gave me a completely wrong answer,” said UCSB student Paul Murphy.

The rapid rise of AI in education has also fueled controversy nationwide, with universities updating academic integrity policies and requiring students to disclose when AI tools are used in assignments.

“If you're just using it to do your homework and you're not actually thinking about it, then you probably shouldn't use it for that,” said UCSB computer science student Finn Bresnahan. “You're here to learn critical thinking.”

Whether viewed as a powerful study aid or a growing academic concern, AI is continuing to reshape how students learn — and how schools define academic success.