Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo Kicks Up Heels on Long-Standing Traditions in the Valley

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Valley is reviving rodeo traditions and demonstrating some of the long-standing events that make the sport so popular in the Central Coast area.

The 6th Annual Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo is set for June 21 and 22. It is presented by The Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation.

On a larger scale, the two-day event is a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) qualifying rodeo which means some of the top performers in the nation will be present along with rising stars.

It will include Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Tie-down roping, Barrel Racing and Steer Racing.

The Junior Events will include Mutton Bustin', Junior Barrel Racing and Stick Horse racing.

Western culture will be featured throughout this event through activities and promotional items. It will transfer to many other areas in the heart of Santa Ynez.

It is also a promotion for Santa Ynez Youth Groups.

The rodeo takes place at the Santa Ynez Chumash San Carlos Property off Highway 246.

For more information go to: Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo https://www.syvrodeo.com/

