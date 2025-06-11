Check Your Scratchers: $7 million winning ticket sold at Carbaugh’s Market in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – One lucky customer of Carbaugh's Market at 1021 North A Street is holding a winning Scratchers ticket work $7 million.

According to the California Lottery, Carbaugh's market was informed of the big win Wednesday and the beaming employees below are wearing the Lottery branded 'Millionaire Made Here' shirts to celebrate.

The fanfare of selling the winning ticket isn't all that Carbaugh's Market has to celebrate.

The retailer received a bonus of 0.5 percent of the prize, which in this case comes to $35,000.

While the California Lottery cannot confirm if the winnings have been claimed yet, winners can claim their prizes at any of the state's nine district offices shown below.

The California Lottery will wait to confirm the identity of the winner once they have completed the entire process of claiming their winnings.

Since its inception in 1985, the California Lottery has supplemented more than $46 billion to public schools statewide and in fiscal year 2023-2024, it raised more than $2 billion for education.

In Santa Barbara County, $5,136,855 has been distributed to local public schools this first quarter of fiscal year 2024-2025 already.

For more information about how the California Lottery benefits education, visit here.