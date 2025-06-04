Josue Anguiano arrested in connection with a murder and an attempted murder Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Josue Anguiano, 31, of Santa Maria was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Julio Sanchez Lopez and the stabbing of another person.

On Tuesday, June 3, around 2:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Western Avenue for a stabbing stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a man who had been stabbed in stable condition, another man -later identified as 24-year-old Julio Sanchez Lopez of Santa Maria- with a gunshot wound to his torso, and another man -identified as Josue Anguiano of Santa Maria- who was arrested at the scene detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, Lopez was transported from the scene to Marian Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

The Santa Maria Police Department shared that the man arrested at the scene, 31-year-old Santa Maria resident Josue Anguiano, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

PC 187-Murder

PC 664-187-Attempted Murder

PC 136-Dissuading a Witness

Multiple felony firearms-related

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329.