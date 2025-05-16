Man Hospitalized after Car Crash East of Santa Maria, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was hospitalized after his car veered off the road and he suffered a cardiac arrest Friday morning east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.



The crash occurred at 10:33 a.m. on Foxen Canyon Road near Fugler Road, which is just outside of the communities of Garey and Sisquoc.



Bystanders who came to the man's aid found him without a pulse and started compressions, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokeswoman Karen Cruz-Orduña. Fire personnel took over once they arrived and were able to get his heart beating again. The man was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center. It's unclear at this time if the man's cardiac arrest caused him to crash, per Cruz-Orduña.



No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the man was the sole occupant of the car, per Cruz-Orduña. Foxen Canyon Road was closed for about an hour, but is now open.



