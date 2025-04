SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A color run was held at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria on Saturday.

The event combined fitness, community, and vibrant colors for participating runners.

Bright colored dyes were thrown in the air as people ran the 5k event.

It was hosted by the Guadalupe Kiwanis and Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbra County.

It was open to all ages and fitness levels.