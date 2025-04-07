Former Santa Maria resident charged with murder after 2021 stabbing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A former Santa Maria resident was charged with murder Monday after stabbing Raymond Earl Smith to death on March 9, 2021, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Jaime Cid was charged with one count of murder and used a personal knife during the commission of the murder. Cid also had two previous felony strike convictions under California's three-strikes law, detailed the SBCDAO.

Cid pleaded not guilty and denied all special allegations after he was arraigned Monday. He is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail and will next appear in court April 14, according to the SBCDAO.