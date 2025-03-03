Annual restrictions to protect snowy plovers now in effect at Surf Beach

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vandenberg Space Force Base has announced annual seasonal public access restrictions at Surf Beach are now in effect.

The move is made each year as required by the Endangered Species Act to help protect the threatened Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat.

For seven months, beginning on March 1 and ending on September 30, beachgoers will have limited access on the coastline at Surf Beach, which is located on Vandenberg Space Force Base property approximately 10 miles west of Lompoc.

"Every year during snowy plover season, we take additional precautions to protect the nesting habitat for the plover by closing beaches or restricting access, to some of the beaches," said Col. Mike Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 Deputy Commander. "It's not just Surf Beach, but across Vandenberg Space Force Base to maintain that habitat."

Restrictions include a reduced recreational area where the public is allowed to enter, no dogs allowed in certain areas, horseback riding, and kite flying.

"The importance of having the restrictions in place is to allow the western snowy plover to have their nests and raise their chicks until their chicks can fledge and they need the entire beach to do that," said Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, Space Launch Delta 30 wildlife biologist. "The restrictions have helped increase the population of nesting plovers on Vandenberg Space Force Base. We haven't yet reached our the recovery goal set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for our area, but the population has increased."

Violators who enter a restricted are are subject to a $5,000 fine in federal court, while those who cause harm to plover chicks and eggs may be fined up to $50,000 and imprisonment for up to one year.

"We have personnel that volunteer to monitor the areas, as well as our base personnel that routinely monitor and surveil the area to make sure that we're complying with the Fish and Wildlife Service standards," said Jewell. "(Violators) are subject to certain penalties. We would hope that people would respect and understand the sensitivity of what we're trying to do and we all work together as a team to do that."

The number of violations will be added while the restrictions are in effect and a high amount will result in the complete closure of the entire beach to visitors.

"As stewards of over 46 miles of coastline and 118,000 acres of Vandenberg Space Force Base, we take our responsibility of taking care of the land and the resources there very seriously," said Jewell. "We look forward to partnering with the community to do that so that we can enjoy the vastness that is Vandenberg Space Force Base."