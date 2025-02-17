Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Lompoc’s Restaurant Week 2025 is off to a Great Start

Lompoc's Restaurant Week 2025 is off to a great start.
Jarrod Zinn
Lompoc's Restaurant Week 2025 is off to a great start.
By
today at 12:29 pm
Published 1:50 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - For over thirty years, Lompoc has celebrated Restaurant Week, providing unique opportunities to discover new dining options in town.

Options include a meal for one person at a fixed price (known as prix-fixe), 2-for-1 meal options, as well as tasting bundles at local wineries, and more.

Having become a tradition, the community looks forward to the week each year as local restaurants become a bit more creative with their menu items and the lower prices make a difference too.

Community members are invited out each night from tonight through Sunday to take advantage of the deals and discover new businesses they may not have stopped at before.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community events
food industry
KEYT
local business
lompoc
Lompoc Restaurant Week
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content