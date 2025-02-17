Lompoc's Restaurant Week 2025 is off to a great start.

LOMPOC, Calif. - For over thirty years, Lompoc has celebrated Restaurant Week, providing unique opportunities to discover new dining options in town.

Options include a meal for one person at a fixed price (known as prix-fixe), 2-for-1 meal options, as well as tasting bundles at local wineries, and more.

Having become a tradition, the community looks forward to the week each year as local restaurants become a bit more creative with their menu items and the lower prices make a difference too.

Community members are invited out each night from tonight through Sunday to take advantage of the deals and discover new businesses they may not have stopped at before.