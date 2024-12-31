Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez, and a 16-year-old charged in connection with the December 10 murder of Anthony Hernandez

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, charges were filed against 18-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez and 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez as well as a 16-year-old in Juvenile Court in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Ramirez in December.

On Friday, Dec. 27, three people were arrested in connection with the homicide investigation shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jesus Lopez-Ramirez was arraigned on a felony count of murder in the first degree as well as a special circumstance of a murder committed on behalf of a criminal street gang in addition to several other felony gun charges including: Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm without proper registration, and street terrorism detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez was arraigned on felony charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, street terrorism, and accessory after the crime of murder added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, both men were arraigned on their respective charges in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Division of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court with Senior Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep tasked with prosecuting the charged counts.

The 16-year-old has been charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree and a special circumstance of committing a murder on behalf of a criminal street gang in addition to other charges in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.