Three arrested Friday morning in connection with December 10 murder of Anthony Hernandez

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Friday, three people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Hernandez on Dec. 10 of this year.

On Dec. 27, around 2 a.m., a search warrant operation was executed at three different locations for three Santa Maria residents suspected of shooting and killing 20-year-old Anthony Hernandez earlier this month stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Friday.

The warrants were issued for two locations in the 300 blocks of West Newlove Drive and West Street in Santa Maria as well as in the 2900 block of Associated Road explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Two Santa Maria residents, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested and booked on charges of murder with a gang enhancement detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

A third person, a 21-year-old man also from Santa Maria, was arrested and booked as an accessory after the fact, a violation of California Penal Code section 32 shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781 ext. 1349 or the anonymous tipline at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.