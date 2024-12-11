Santa Maria man Anthony Hernandez shot and killed Tuesday night; Police turn to the public for help

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are investigating the shooting death of 20-year-old Santa Maria resident Anthony Hernandez.

On Dec. 10, 2024, around 8:42 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Hernandez, with multiple gunshot wounds near a home in the area of the call explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers started life-saving aid until Hernandez was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Hernandez died from his injuries and his death is currently under investigation as a homicide shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Sant Maria Police, limited information is intentionally being shared at this point in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781 extension 1349 or you can submit information anonymously by calling 805-928-3781 extension 2677.