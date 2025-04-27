Warming ahead, Monday April 28th forecast

Our late season storm continues to push clouds with very scattered and light showers lingering. We will keep the slight chance for sprinkles going throught the evening and in to very early Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 40's and 50's.

Looking ahead, We quickly turn the weather story back the other way as we head in to next week. Warming will be felt across the region with 70's and 80's returning for our warmest areas. Coastal areas will see more 60's and low 70's with night and morning fog returning. A gradual cool down will take place as we move toward next weekend as more Pacific storms move in to areas well to our north. At this time, we don't really see any solid threats for more late season rain, but we will need to keep an eye systems that will get close to Northern and Central California. This means we expect to be dry for the first weekend of May, but as this last storm system has shown, Spring storms can behave erratically and our weather team will keep on top of it all week.