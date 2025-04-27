Cloudy conditions and light drizzle didn’t keep people from attending the Earth Day Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Cloudy conditions didn’t keep people away from attending the Earth Day Festival.

In 1970 Earth Day was created in Santa Barbara after an oil spill happened creating one of the largest oil spills in U.S. waters at the time.

55 years later, the festival continues to educate the next generation to protect the earth, learn eco-friendly habits and practice healthy habits within themselves.

Interactive activities were available for kids like this elephant and the grand arch made of paper board, favored by families and kids.

Eric Ward, created Grand Arch, PAGO founder

“We’re coming in interjecting the idea that paper, quite frankly is much more ubiquitous, environmentally friendly," said Eric Ward, who created the Grand arch and founder of PAGO. "It can be biodegradable, there’s a lot of things you can do with paperboard. People come to this and they see you can do that with flat material. I mean it’s literally the magic of taking something flat, two dimensional and turn it into a three dimensional shape.”

One earth day attendee shared tips on practicing self wellness techniques.

“Acknowledge first, I have a problem, I need help and that’s always the first step to recovery. And whether it is through water, whether it’s through beating a drum, beating the rhythms out, is acknowledge that and once you’ve acknowledged it, we can start to work through that," said Daniel Petersen, an award winning drummer.

The longest running public green car show in the U.S. attracted attendees, educating and answering questions about electric vehicles from private owners.

“If you go to a dealership, they’re gonna be trying to sell you the car they have for sale. We all own our cars and most of us really love them and like to share the joy of owning those cars with strangers," said electric vehicle owner Brian Pletcher.

Pletcher says he charges his car from his solar panels on his roof.

“I’m generating the power to run my EV off of solar panels on my roof. So I’m generating that power I’m putting it in my vehicle. I’m driving on sunshine. Essentially, it’s how I look at it. There’s very little maintenance required on an electric vehicle and they’re really fun, the grin factor is real, step on that throttle and it feels good," said Pletcher.