Don Felder to host “An Evening of Music and Wine” at the 2025 California Mid-State Fair

(PASO ROBLES, CA) – The California Mid-State Fair is excited to announce that legendary guitarist Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform on Friday, July 25, 2025. The special event, An Evening of Music and Wine with Don Felder, will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Tickets for this highly anticipated show will go on sale Friday, April 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM on the Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket prices are $40 (grandstand) and $70 (Golden Circle). New this year: The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster! Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit www.MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page!

Ticket Tips: Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current for a seamless checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for ticket limits before the sale by tapping More Info next to the event name.

Don “Fingers” Felder, best known for his 27-year tenure with the Eagles and his role in crafting iconic tracks like “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love,” continues to build on his impressive legacy. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Felder has also forged a successful solo career with multiple albums and contributions to film scores, along with best-selling author status for his 2008 memoir Heaven and Hell. His latest solo release, American Rock ’N’ Roll, blends high-energy rockers with heartfelt ballads and features guest appearances by Slash, Sammy Hagar, and Peter Frampton. Having taught Tom Petty guitar and learning slide guitar from Duane Allman, Felder’s rich musical history continues to shine as he hones his voice and leads his own band on tour.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year's theme "Off To The Races!"