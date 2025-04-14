Skip to Content
Beaches covered with Velella Creatures being Blown In from the Ocean

The velella have come ashore by the thousands on Central Coast beaches
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Thousands of small creatures washing ashore on the Central Coast beaches, called the velalla, have been seen on many beaches in the last few days.

They are also called By-the-Wind sailors, a type of jellyfish.

They have been seen along the Ventura coast, Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, Butterfly Beach in Montecito and on the sands of Cayocos in San Luis Obispo County.

They are no threat to humans. They sometimes arrive during windy conditions after an upwelling in the ocean.

They are safe, but you should not touch them because they can cause a minor irritation according to marine biologists. Velella toxins are harmless to humans.

If you have an inquisitive dog you are advised to keep them away as consuming the velella will likely make them sick.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

