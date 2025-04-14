The busiest day of tax season in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On the day before national Tax Day for 2025, local preparers have been hard at work with full lobby waiting rooms and long online queues.

Due to the Los Angeles wildfires, anyone with residence or business property in L.A. county has received a delay of their tax deadlines until October.

Regardless, in January, the IRS had observed a 15% decrease on a national scale of pre-filed taxes compared to the same time last year, and the downward trend appears to be consistent.

Initial findings show that millennials are leading the downward trend on a national scale, attributing their hesitation to doubts about the federal government's capacity to conduct audits.

Nevertheless, in Santa Maria the day before the national deadline, the largest reported volume of tax filings so far this year are keeping preparers plenty busy.