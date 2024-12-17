One person has major injuries after vehicle crash on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person had major injuries and two others had minor injuries after a vehicle crash on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road.
In the map below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the general location of the incident is shown as the red marker and the locations of some responders is shown as the black flag.
This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.