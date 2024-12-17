Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

One person has major injuries after vehicle crash on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:15 am
Published 10:24 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person had major injuries and two others had minor injuries after a vehicle crash on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road.

In the map below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the general location of the incident is shown as the red marker and the locations of some responders is shown as the black flag.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 166
KEYT
major injury collision
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content