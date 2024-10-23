Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Office of Education offers free bilingual computer course for rural residents

Evan Vega
today at 11:41 am
Published 12:14 pm

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- Partners in Education is offering a free bilingual computer basics course for residents in rural areas that kicked off this month.

The six-week computer basics training in English and Spanish is part of a series of courses that will be hosted throughout Santa Barbara County to help residents.

The courses are structured to help job seekers, current workers, and small business operators improve their skills.

The program is designed to help people feel more comfortable with computers and to help themselves and their children with school work.

The program kicked off in Guadalupe and will continue in Lompoc and Cuyama.

Christina Rodriguez

